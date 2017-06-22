Woman Wants Botched Doctors to Give Her "Fake, Unnatural Looking" Boobs to Make Her More Successful in Cosplay World
Don't fight the signs!
After sparking an instant connection during their first night in the Famously Single house, Malika Haqq and Ronnie Magro-Ortiz soon realize their mutual attraction might not be written in the stars in this sneak peek from Sunday's season premiere.
"What's your sign, Ronnie?" Tiffany "New York" Pollard asks the Jersey Shore star. When he reveals he's a Sagittarius, Malika immediately begins to freak out.
"No wonder I hate-love you!" she exclaims. "Jesus Christ! I wanna get up!" Oh no…
"What are you?" Ronnie wonders. "If you tell me you're a Pisces, I'm going to throw you off the bed.
"I'm a Pisces!" she confesses. "I want to go! This is the worst!" Ronnie agrees. "It's not compatible," he says. "It's the worst ever."
Following the unfortunate news, Malika and Ronnie decide to just be friends—at least for the time being—and seal the deal with a special handshake. However, Ronnie gets a little too close for comfort while leaning in to give her a hug in bed!
"Get off of me!" Malika jokes. "You don't hug your friends like that!"
Famously Single returns Sunday, June 25 at 10 p.m., only on E!