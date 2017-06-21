Let the name game begin.

Multiple sources tell E! News that Kim Kardashian has decided to have another baby with husband Kanye West. The E! reality star and the Grammy-winning musician are already parents to daughter North West, 4, and son Saint West, 18 months. Because Kim has placenta accreta, making a third pregnancy potentially life-threatening, they used an agency to hire a surrogate.

The question of whether to have another child is one Kim has been public about in the past.

In the Nov. 13, 2016 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim—who celebrated her third wedding anniversary May 2—said she "would love to maybe" have another baby. So, she talked to OB/GYN Dr. Paul Crane to weigh her options, given her complicated pregnancies and deliveries. Because she suffered from toxemia and a retained placenta, which was "traumatic" on her body, the odds of her having another difficult pregnancy are higher, Dr. Crane explained.