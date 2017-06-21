Well, this is one way to be prepared.

During a sit-down on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday night, Casey Affleck revealed he had recently been in a car accident. Now, he is taking special measures to ensure help is close by.

"A couple days ago I was in a car accident—the first car accident I've ever been in my life," the Oscar winner divulged to Jimmy Kimmel. "Officer Bivens showed up there. He responded. He was amazing. He took care of the situation."

In fact, Bivens was sitting right there in the studio audience. "I thought it would be nice to have him along," Affleck explained. "He makes me feel comfortable now in scary situations...When he's there, I know everything's ok.