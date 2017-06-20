Summer loving, Lady Gaga is having a blast.

The "Million Reasons" pop sensation was photographed enjoying a romantic getaway with Christian Carino in the Hamptons, and it appears this undercover couple is closer than ever before. Gaga and the talent agent worked up a sweat during a beachfront stroll, stopping to admire the views on a set of rocks overlooking the ocean.

Gaga, who rocked a pair of denim short-shorts with a Little Mermaid graphic tee, didn't shy away from wrapping an arm around her boyfriend's shoulder throughout their daytime outing. They even coordinated matching baseball hats, and Carino kept it sporty in dark activewear.

E! News confirmed the singer-songwriter had struck up a romance with the successful businessman more than four months ago after Christian was spotted supporting his lady during her 2017 Super Bowl halftime performance in early February.