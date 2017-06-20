As celeb life has acquired even more of a glossy sheen, thanks to Instagram and other social media-driven ways of making brunch look like a million bucks, Johnny Depp's recent highly publicized financial issues have served as a harsh reminder that money is far easier to spend than make, no matter how much you're making. The Oscar-nominated actor, whose Pirates of the Caribbean films alone have grossed billions of dollars worldwide, sued his former business manager in January for $25 million, claiming The Management Group padded its own bottom line and recklessly let Depp's financial situation devolve.

The Management Group, in turn, sued Depp for breach of contract, alleging he was the architect of his own potential ruin and he owed them money.

Since the story of Depp's money issues initially blew up, the two sides have quieted down, leaving their lawyers to the case. Last month Depp set about promoting the fifth Pirates film (it's taken in $151 million at the domestic box office to make it the lowest performer of the bunch, but it still grossed $650 million worldwide), he's in the upcoming remake of Murder on the Orient Express and, slated to play the Invisible Man, he's been indoctrinated as a member of Universal Pictures' Dark Universe.

He's refilling his coffers as we speak.

But though the massive numbers at play in this case are unusual, Depp's hardly the only celebrity who's found himself at odds with the company he hired to look after his money.