Hey celebs, make sure you make room in your homes because you may just be taking home a surfboard this summer!

In case you didn't get the hint, it's time for the 2017 Teen Choice Awards to announce their "first wave" of nominations. Trust us, there's more than a few familiar faces that deserve your vote at this year's sure-to-be action-packed show that celebrate the year's achievements in music, film, television, sports, fashion, comedy, and the Internet, and are voted on by viewers aged 13–19 through various social media sites.

This year, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson dominated and is nominated for three different moves, Hailee Steinfeld is nominated in three genres including Choice Female Arist, Choice Song, and Choice Drama Movie Actress. Emma Watson was also nominated in two categories for two different movies Choice Fantasy Movie Actress for Beauty & the Beast and Choice Drama Movie Actress in The Circle.

When talking about funny fellas, Johnson, Will Arnett, Zac Efron and Zach Galifianakis are some of the guys up for Choice Comedy Movie Actor.