Beyoncé's dad Mathew Knowles has confirmed that the singer has given birth to her twins but many of her fans are angry he did not let her announce the news before him and some also flat-out refuse to believe it until they hear it from her.
E! News reported Saturday night that she had welcomed her and husband Jay Z's babies in Los Angeles. The twins join big sister Blue Ivy, 5.
"They're here! #beyonce #twins #jayz #happybirthday," Bey's father wrote on Twitter and Instagram Sunday, Father's Day, alongside an image of a digital card that reads, "Happy Birthday to the twins! Love, Granddad" and contains his Instagram username.
The BeyHive wasn't having it.
they aren't here until beyoncé tells us they're here pic.twitter.com/4SerQWpJQ4— ? (@uncensoredcyrus) June 18, 2017
That was for Beyoncé to tell not you pic.twitter.com/Knf7zYYqKO— Brit (@Britxciv) June 18, 2017
Just had to ruin it for Bey did you pic.twitter.com/tDGSljvOMg— ? (@AntiKunta) June 18, 2017
It's not real until the queen herself reveals it pic.twitter.com/am84MJuE3q— ? (@camdenfrancis) June 18, 2017
June 18, 2017
"You should delete this and let Bey announce it," Instagram user @wikimct wrote.
"Come on guys. He is still HER Father!" said Instagram user @feknowles04. "Bey wouldn't like your comments...congratulations Matthew!"
Beyoncé, who has been MIA for weeks, Jay Z, who was spotted at a Los Angeles hospital with Blue Ivy three days ago, and Mathew's ex and her mother Tina Knowles Lawson have not confirmed the twins' arrival.
Tina has been active on Instagram and out and about in recent days. She posted a selfie video from a friend's wedding Saturday night, saying, "Hi, I'm in New York, having a ball."
She also included a cryptic written message.
"God lets things happen in his time not ours! Don't try to rush him!" she wrote.