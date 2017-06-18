Beyoncé's dad Mathew Knowles has confirmed that the singer has given birth to her twins but many of her fans are angry he did not let her announce the news before him and some also flat-out refuse to believe it until they hear it from her.

E! News reported Saturday night that she had welcomed her and husband Jay Z's babies in Los Angeles. The twins join big sister Blue Ivy, 5.

"They're here! #beyonce #twins #jayz #happybirthday," Bey's father wrote on Twitter and Instagram Sunday, Father's Day, alongside an image of a digital card that reads, "Happy Birthday to the twins! Love, Granddad" and contains his Instagram username.