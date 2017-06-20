Like a fine wine, Nicole Kidman just gets better with age.

The Australian-bred movie star celebrates her 50th birthday today, a major milestone preceded by many accomplishments, wins and successes spanning nearly thirty years in the spotlight. A star from the get-go, Kidman's American debut opposite then-future (now ex) husband Tom Cruise in 1990's Days of Thunder led to box office hit after box office hit in Malice and To Die For.

She earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, an Oscar and Golden Globe in 2003 for her stunning performance in The Hours, but now 14 years later, Nicole is even more beloved and acclaimed than she probably ever thought possible. Not unlike Meryl Streep's stamp on show business, Kidman is in a league of her own.

Nicole has HBO's Big Little Lies to thank in part for what many have described as the starting point for her career renaissance. Struggling to mask her abusive marriage from the judgmental gaze of fellow moms in an affluent Northern California town, Kidman's performance opposite Alexander Skarsgård garnered critical praise and plenty of Emmy buzz a full half-year before the telecast even airs.