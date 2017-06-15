You heard it here first: The Royal Family as we know it is so over.
Okay so maybe that's a little harsh. Royal-watchers will always have a fascination and a soft spot for Will and Kate. They're the A-list of the British aristocracy and no one will ever throw a tea party the way they do. But while the Prince and the Duchess are busy raising their budding family and attending to official duties, there's a whole new class of Ladys and Princes waiting in the wings, ready to take their rightful place in the spotlight.
They are Brits, they are Norwegians, they are even descendants of Grace Kelly. The entire next generation of crowned high society is just as poised and gleaming and shiny as the current. Nary a hair or piece of designer clothing can be found out of place. (Unless, of course, you run into them at the club, and then all bets are off.) They are also budding publicists and charity executives and students. They're the people you're going to find yourself caring about, so you may as well get to know them know. They are young, but they are mighty.
In the royal family, as in the rest of society, the millennials are the future.
Every royal generation has to have a party animal. It's a fact of royal science. And technically almost all of this aristocratic next gen could be categorized as, well, club-leaning. When you are rich, privileged, beautiful and have access to Europe's most exclusive parties it's damn hard to say no. But most of the young royals can't hold a candle to Lady Alice Manners. She and her sisters have been compared to the Crawleys of Downton Abbey by many a British tabloid as a result of their wild ways.
Alice, 22, is the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Rutland (don't worry, no need to learn what that means) and was brought up at the prestigious Queen Margaret's School in York. Her family is most notorious for an unusual (for royals) separation—her parents have moved into separate wings of the Belvoir Castle in England, where they reside with separate new romantic partners. Racy, guys! Lady Alice is notorious for showing up at numerous Tatler parties and for documenting all of her partying on Instagram. (And there was even a rumor about causing so much raucous at her London flat that it caused a stir with the neighbors).
These days she balances the party-hopping with gigs at high-end fashion magazines and department stores in London. But something tells us that the old Prince Harry has a run for his money here.
It's not often that our American streets are graced with European royalty, but such is our luck with Jazmin Grace Grimaldi, she the granddaughter of Grace Kelly, no less. It seems that the she has followed in the footsteps of the former Princess of Monaco by harboring a penchant for all things California. Jazmin is the daughter of Prince Albert of Monaco, but was raised by her mother in Palm Springs and Orange County—her parents met on a vacation and never married. In fact, she didn't even met her father until middle school, which means that her life is basically the plot of The Princess Diaries.
Nowadays she's gone full Hollywood, at least by royal standards. She splits her time between New York and Los Angeles, she gets caught by the paparazzi while strolling through West Hollywood, she fancies herself an aspiring musician and actress, and she's dating the nephew of one John Mellenkamp. Talk about living up to your lineage.
Every royal family needs a hot young dad! Since Harry seems to be taking his sweet freaking time giving his adoring fans a baby to fawn over, we've had to take our fantasies elsewhere. Well, look no further than Prince Pierre. Seriously, it's impossible to look away: The guy looks like Jude Law mixed with Andrew Garfieldand that's a combination we really enjoy.
29-year-old Pierre is seventh in line for the throne of Monaco but he's first in line in our hearts. He's the grandson of the aforementioned Princess Grace and the son of Princess Caroline. He works in the family business (a successful construction company) and also embarks on the occasional humanitarian jaunt with his mother. And, most importantly, he is the father to a brand new baby boy with wife Beatrice Borromeo. There's room for plenty of adorable little royal families, but let's just say that Prince William should be worried. They don't make dads like this too often.
Lady Alice's older sister isn't just on the brink of being a big name in royal circles, she's set to stun on the professional circuit too. Violet lived with her hard-partying sister and certainly hasn't said no to a soirée in the past, but as of late she's turned her sights to something a little bit more focused.
Choosing to forge a full-on career to set herself apart from the less work-inclined royals, she's building herself a name in the PR business. Violet has done everything from agency work to helping on a former London mayoral campaign, and she's now starting her own event planning agency where she'll put on fashion shows for big name brands. That means you can expect to see her behind-the-scenes and on the runway at all the major fashion weeks and, yes, probably at a few parties too.
Old habits die hard, after all.
This wouldn't be a discussion of royals if we didn't at least touch on some charity work. It's a given that every member of Europe's most exclusive families is required to do at least a little bit of philanthropy, but some certainly take that directive further than others. And there's truly no better candidate than a descendant of the late Princess Diana.
Lady Kitty Spencer is the 25-year-old niece of Lady Di (her father is Charles Spencer) and even though she was quite young when the former Princess passed, it seems she still absorbed some of her goodwill. Kitty grew up in South Africa but now calls London home, and it's where she plans out most of her charity work. She is an ambassador for Centrepoint, which focuses on homeless youth, and Give Us Time, which supports former military personnel.
She has historically stayed out of the spotlight more than many members of her immediate family, but has been doing more magazine interview and appearances in the name of philanthropy. Oh, and she'll never turn down an invite to a royal wedding, either.
Not every member of the Next Gen is comfortable associating themselves with their royal background. Meet Marcus Boig Høiby, who has often been referred to as Norway's most eligible royal. He is the first son of the current Crown Princess, born before she married into her title. (Yes, that means he technically isn't a full royal). He recently began studying at an undisclosed college in the states and decided to fully remove himself from "public life."
That means he won't conduct any official business with the rest of his family, he won't be making any appearances and he is no longer included even on the official royal family page. His parents didn't cite an exact reason for the move, but it is worth noting that since he was born to a different father he isn't obligated to do any of the above.
Now we know what you're thinking: How can he be hot on the scene if he's removing himself from public life? Well, he's just quitting official business. One quick scroll through his Instagram proves that he is very much interested in being seen. He even took a recent pilgrimage to Los Angeles's infamous Pink Wall (where all the bloggers go for selfies), so don't be surprised if a modeling or endorsement deal comes along rather soon or if he starts hanging around the city with the likes of Brooklyn Beckham.
She's been in Miss Vogue, she's walked the runway for Dolce & Gabbana, she's signed to the same modeling agency as Kate Moss. Lady Amelia is definitely hot on the heels of a huge fashion career.
The 21-year-old is a direct descendant of Queen Elizabeth II and is 36th in line to the throne, so let's just say she's lucky she found a day job. And what a day job it is. She's probably the most notorious of the next gen at this current moment, especially after she was crowned the "Most Beautiful Royal" by Tatler. The model is currently studying at the University of Edinburgh, but taking plenty of time to put in appearances at every major fashion industry event.
Oh, and she casually has almost 12,000 Instagram followers and a highly curated feed that includes photos of her exotic travels and envious collection of designer duds. Jealous, thy name is E! News.