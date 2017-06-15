You heard it here first: The Royal Family as we know it is so over.

Okay so maybe that's a little harsh. Royal-watchers will always have a fascination and a soft spot for Will and Kate. They're the A-list of the British aristocracy and no one will ever throw a tea party the way they do. But while the Prince and the Duchess are busy raising their budding family and attending to official duties, there's a whole new class of Ladys and Princes waiting in the wings, ready to take their rightful place in the spotlight.

They are Brits, they are Norwegians, they are even descendants of Grace Kelly. The entire next generation of crowned high society is just as poised and gleaming and shiny as the current. Nary a hair or piece of designer clothing can be found out of place. (Unless, of course, you run into them at the club, and then all bets are off.) They are also budding publicists and charity executives and students. They're the people you're going to find yourself caring about, so you may as well get to know them know. They are young, but they are mighty.

In the royal family, as in the rest of society, the millennials are the future.