In addition to nabbing Taylor Swift 's heart, British actor Joe Alwyn has captured the role of Queen Elizabeth's lover in the upcoming film Mary Queen of Scots, reports The Hollywood Reporter. The Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk actor will star opposite Margot Robbie and Saoirse Ronanin the period drama.

The Working Title and Focus Features project, which is based on John Guy's 2004 biography The True Life of Mary Stuart, tells the story of the famous rivalry between between Queen Elizabeth of England (Robbie) and Mary, Queen of Scots (Ronan). The film revolves around Mary's attempt to overthrow her cousin to gain the seat on the English throne. In the historical drama, Alwyn is slated to play Dudley, Queen Elizabeth's counselor and lover.