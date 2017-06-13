Steph Curry's Daughters Were the Real Winners of the NBA Championship

Move over, Golden State Warriors—two pint-sized winners have arrived.

While it may have been dad Stephen Curry's moment to shine Monday night with his teammates after winning the NBA finals, his two daughters, Riley, 4, and Ryan, 1, quickly stole his thunder just by being there.

As the confetti fell, it was clear Riley and Ryan were the real stars of the show when they joined their famous dad on the court for a stream of charming post-win moments. The two youngsters were dressed in the team's signature colors of gold and blue, complete with coordinating bows in their hair.