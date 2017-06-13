Oprah Winfrey has zero political ambitions.

The TV titan host denied any speculation to the contrary in an interview on The Hollywood Reporter's "Awards Chatter" podcast. "I will never run for public office," said Winfrey, who was promoting HBO's drama The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks. "That's a pretty definitive thing."

Theoretically, does Winfrey think she could defeat President Donald Trump if he sought a second term in 2020? "I don't know. I don't the answer to that," the 63-year-old talk show host said. "But I'll never have to know the answer to that, because I will never run for public office."

Trump said in 2009 that Winfrey would be his ideal running mate, predicting that the hypothetical ticket would "win easily." Winfrey supported Trump's opponent, Hillary Clinton.