Tyler Henry helps RuPaul reconnect with his late mother.

During an emotional reading with the reality TV host on Wednesday's Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, Tyler tells RuPaul that his mom knew he was a star when she passed.

"She's acknowledging that obviously since her passing she's seen your achievements," Tyler tells RuPaul in the clip above. "When she passed, she knew you were a star and I want you to know that. She's saying, 'You're my special…like you're my baby boy.' And the feeling is like that's always going to be the case."