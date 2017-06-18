Let's get this party started!

Katie Cazorla crossed the finish line to celebrate the grand opening of her business Hi SocieTea on Sunday's season finale of Second Wives Club. It was finally the time for her to kick back, relax and enjoy the company of all her loved ones and friends, including Shiva Safai, Veronika Obeng, Shawna Craig and Morisa Surrey.

The festive evening was almost perfect until Tania Mehra showed up to the event unannounced expecting to be granted entry after failing to RSVP. After Katie went outside to confront her at the door, the ladies' exchange quickly became a heated argument—again. Frustrated and fed up, Katie ultimately told Tania to leave in no uncertain terms.