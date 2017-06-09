Bow down to T'Challa!

ABC premiered the first teaser trailer for Marvel Studios' Black Panther during Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors. The sneak peek gave fans their first look at the blockbuster before the movie claws its way into theaters on Feb. 16, 2018.

"Black Panther follows T'Challa who, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king. But when a powerful old enemy reappears, T'Challa's mettle as king—and Black Panther—is tested when he is drawn into a formidable conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk," Marvel Studios said in a press release. "Faced with treachery and danger, the young king must rally his allies and release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people and their way of life."

Chadwick Boseman returns in the role of T'Challa/Black Panther; the character made his onscreen debut last year in Captain America: Civil War, where he initially went head-to-head with Captain America (Chris Evans) and other heroes, only to realize they're on the same side.

Before Black Panther hits theaters, here are five fast facts fans need to know: