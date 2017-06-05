Paris Jackson can only do so much.

During tonight's 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards, some pop culture fans were keeping their eyes on the stage to see Paris present the Accessory Designer of the Year Award.

Ultimately, the red carpet closed and the trophy was handed out without the 19-year-old in sight.

So where was Paris this evening at The Manhattan Center's Hammerstein Ballroom?

E! News has learned the presenter had a work project and unfortunately couldn't make it after all. This Is Us star Mandy Moore would ultimately fulfill the duties and present the special honor to Stuart Vevers for Coach.