When people think of Anderson Cooper, who turns 50 today, it's very likely that they immediately think of the CNN newsman's signature silver/white/grey hair. Whatever shade you want to call it, it's his calling card—and people dig it.

In the past, the silver fox has been called "The guy with the white hair" by NeNe Leakes and has even landed himself the honor of being on People magazine's "50 Shades of Grey" list.

But what did the possibly most popular man in cable news look like before his hair went white?

Cooper gave his fans a little treat when he posted an old school birthday pic on Instagram earlier today, showing him as a dark-headed, salt-and-pepper twenty-something-year-old. He's almost unrecognizable from the fun-loving, but distinguished newsman we all know and love.