Here's Why Anderson Cooper May Be The Most Interesting Man on Cable News

by Meg Swertlow | Sat., Jun. 3, 2017 3:00 AM

Birthday boy Anderson Cooper is 50!

To celebrate his turning half a century, we have 9 reasons why the CNN host may just be the most interesting man in the world of cable TV News...

His Famous Family: He's a Vanderbilt—aka he's from a super wealthy, old-money American family. He's the son of Wyatt Emory Cooper and fashion designer Gloria Vanderbilt, who is the descendant of the famous shipping and railroad magnate, Cornelius Vanderbilt. Until the 1950s, the Vanderbilts were the wealthiest family in America. During their reign, the family amassed great wealth and had various grand mansions on Fifth Avenue in New York City, mansions in Newport, Rhode Island, which were referred to as "summer cottages," and various other opulent homes.

Despite being surrounded by such great wealth, AC is one down-to-earth newsman.

His Famous Friends: He and his almost-birthday-twin Andy Cohen are besties. He adores Kelly Ripa. Neil Patrick Harris can't stop singing his praises. Who isn't this guy friends with?!

His Emotions: The CNN reporter famously fought back tears when he was reporting on the Orlando shooting at Pulse night club in 2016.

Along with photos of the victims, Cooper offered a few facts about the deceased after stating each of the 48 of 49 names that were released, and at one point, Anderson had to clear his throat and apologize to viewers as he held back emotions and attempted to regain his composure. 

He's a Swinging Guy: Cooper got into the swing of things when he guest hosted several times on Live with Kelly. He clearly seemed game for anything, even trying some acrobatic moves with a fitness instructor. 

He's Been to Wars: The television journalist has covered wars, gone to disaster zones the war on drugs in Mexico. He's a hard-hitting journalist but he still knows how to have fun.

He's a Friend to the Animals: The birthday boy posted a touching tribute to his late dog Molly. He's got cuddly with a sloth named Snooki at the CNN Honors event in 2015.  He also snuggled up to a bonobo for a 60 Minutes segment.

He's a Giggler: There are few things as wonderful as watching the newsman giggle on TV. It's the cutest!

His Ability to Ring in the New Year: We can't think of a better way to ring in the upcoming year than with Coop and New Year's Eve Live.

His Relationship: For years, Cooper kept quiet about his personal life. But after finally going public on his sexual orientation in 2012, Cooper has slowly let the world in on his relationship with his partner Benjamin Maisani. The adorable couple has even opened up their vacation home in Brazil to the press and gave us all a peek into his private life.

Happy birthday, Coop!

