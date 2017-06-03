Gregg Allman Laid to Rest Near Brother Duane's Grave at Funeral

Gregg Allman was honored at a private funeral at a cemetery in Macon, Georgia Saturday and was laid to rest near his brother Duane Allman.

Gregg died at age 69 from liver cancer complications last weekend. The Southern Rock trailblazer co-founded the Allman Brothers Band, in 1969 with Duane, who was killed in a motorcycle accident in 1971 at age 24.

Gregg was buried in Rose Hill Cemetery in a plot across a walkway from Duane and bassist and fellow Allman Brothers band mate Berry Oakley, who died at age 24 in 1972, The Macon Telegraph reported.