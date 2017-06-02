Ariana Grande is lending her heart to fans in need.

As the "Dangerous Woman" songstress returned to England less than three weeks after the deadly attack at Manchester Arena and ahead of Sunday night's star-studded benefit concert, Grande stopped by the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital ward to spend time with young girls injured in the bombing.

A heartwarming snapshot shared to Ariana's Instagram as well as other fan accounts feature the 23-year-old posing for selfies with fans and bringing them goodies such as flowers and stuffed animals. The father of one hospitalized attendee wrote on Facebook, "This means more to us than all the amazing things people have done this week. When your daughter asks after her 2nd operation: ‘Is Ariana OK?' So happy she came I could burst! Never seen Jaden so happy! Even cried again myself."

Jaden gushed on Twitter alongside a photo of Grande kissing her on the forehead, "I got to meet my queen today."