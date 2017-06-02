Andy Cohen's got shade to throw and tea to spill.

The beloved celeb and Watch What Happens Live host celebrates the big 4-9 today, and what better way to celebrate than with a look back at Andy's infamous "Plead the Fifth" game?!

On the wildly popular Bravo talk show, Andy challenges his A-list guests to a rapid-fire interrogation, often delving into past romances, rumors and feuds. With four questions on the table, stars are only given one opportunity to keep their lips sealed by pleading the fifth, and as you can imagine, Andy's hot seat is no joke.

Over the years, the birthday boy himself hasn't shied away from sounding off during "Plead the Fifth." So break out the shotski, crank up DJ James Kennedy's tunes and check out the juiciest dirt and little-known deets only a man this clued-in to Hollywood can reveal. Mazel, Andy!