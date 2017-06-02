Andy Cohen's got shade to throw and tea to spill.
The beloved celeb and Watch What Happens Live host celebrates the big 4-9 today, and what better way to celebrate than with a look back at Andy's infamous "Plead the Fifth" game?!
On the wildly popular Bravo talk show, Andy challenges his A-list guests to a rapid-fire interrogation, often delving into past romances, rumors and feuds. With four questions on the table, stars are only given one opportunity to keep their lips sealed by pleading the fifth, and as you can imagine, Andy's hot seat is no joke.
Over the years, the birthday boy himself hasn't shied away from sounding off during "Plead the Fifth." So break out the shotski, crank up DJ James Kennedy's tunes and check out the juiciest dirt and little-known deets only a man this clued-in to Hollywood can reveal. Mazel, Andy!
He's Gotten Down and Dirty With WWHL Bartenders:
While stopping by the Ellen DeGeneres Show, Cohen revealed that he's hooked up with "a couple" Clubhouse bartenders, but never guests. "I've been on [the air] eight years," he dished. "They're super cute!"
Not Every Celeb Has Been Happy With Andy's Questions:
While some stars live their lives as an open book, Reese Witherspoon and Nicki Minaj were not prepared to handle "Plead the Fifth." Andy told Ellen DeGeneres, "Because I really didn't want [Witherspoon] to completely freak out and walk off a live TV show, I think I wound up really bringing down the questions a little bit. It wound up being a very watered down game of "Plead the Fifth."
Likewise, he revealed Nicki "might be mad" at him after the female MC's round. Yikes!
Oprah Winfrey Made Andy More Nervous Than Any Other Guest:
Crossed the line? That's what Cohen was thinking when he asked the world-famous media mogul if she'd ever taken a dip in the "lady pond." "It was a moment where I was a little scared," he admitted at the 2017 Winter TCA Press Tour.
He's Got Major Beef With a TV Actress:
Despite not revealing her name (Andy pled the fifth this time around), Cohen shed a bit of light on a not-so-pleasant relationship he shares with a television star. "There is a celebrity who every time I meet them," Cohen told Ellen, "they call me by the wrong name, and they very deliberately want me to know that they don't know who I am."
This Celebrity Guest Pairing Did Not Hit it Off:
Sometimes it's TV magic, and other times... not so much. Such was the case when Joan Rivers and Maksim Chmerkovskiy appeared on an episode together.
Andy shared, "We've had guests who wound up hating each other. Joan Rivers, on her last appearance on the show…came on with Maksim from Dancing With the Stars. Before the show, he had said something that set her off and she turned to me and made it clear that this was going to be not fun for him. Somehow, he turned it around and it was incredible. But I will tell you, I was schvitzing."
Bottoms Up! Here's Who Took Full Advantage of the WWHL Open Bar:
The booze is flowing inside Andy's famous Clubhouse, but who resonates as the most intoxicated guest? He revealed, "Oh my God, how much time do we have? Wow. Rosie Perez, Ricki Lake…Oh yeah, Jussie Smollett and Gabby Sidibe happened recently. Just lit up like a Christmas tree!"
He Once Tried to Make a Connection With Jonathan Groff:
Andy considers the Glee star one of his closest confidantes, but when they first met years ago, Andy hoped they might take their friendship to the next level. "I made out with Jonathan Groff once," he told People. "That was in front of my apartment building. We went out for drinks. I don't know if he thought it was a date, but I did! I think once I ended it in that way he definitely knew."
"It was sweet," Cohen mused. "Nothing else happened besides that, and we love each other to this day."
He Once Enjoyed a Fling With This 'N Sync Member:
Talking to Access Hollywood, Cohen shared that the first famous person he ever got romantic with was none other than Lance Bass. Andy called their rendezvous a "nice time," before clarifying, "He's a married man now."
Scott Baio Is on Andy's S--t List:
When asked by People to name one celeb he wishes he'd never met, Andy didn't hesitate to call out the actor. "[Baio] just was not into Watch What Happens Live," he explained. "I played a game called 'Andy Loves Crotchy,' like Joanie Loves Chachi. He didn't like it. Mrs. Scott Baio was very offended—she blocked me on Twitter. I was a big Scott Baio fan."
