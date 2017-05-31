Ariana Grande just announced a star-studded benefit concert June 4 to raise money for the victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack last week. The benefit concert, One Love Manchester, will occur at the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground on June 4.

Grande has enlisted A-listers Justin Bieber Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Niall Horan, Katy Perry, Take That, Usher and Pharrell Williams to perform at the concert that will benefit the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, set up by the Manchester City Council in partnership with the British Red Cross.

While this concert will certainly draw attention and hopefully funds to the victims of the attack, the concept of the celebrity benefit concert is certainly not new. Celebrity benefit concerts have been happening since the early '70s with varies degrees of success and failures. Some concerts have been plagued with problems, making very little money as a result of expenses, while other big shows rake in the big bucks for worthy causes.

We're going through 8 of the biggest benefit concerts of all time and seeing who was there and how much they really made...