You Won't Believe Some of America's Most Misspelled Words

In honor of the 90th Annual Scripps National Spelling Bee this week, Google Trends released a map showcasing the most commonly misspelled words across America, and let's just say #SMH...
The map is based on data collected from January through April of this year, and it reveals that "beautiful" is one of the most commonly mistaken words across states like California, New York, Ohio and Minnesota.
But while that may have you shrugging your shoulders in understanding (we've all spelled out "b-e-a-utiful" in our heads before), there are some questionable words you may not be so OK with...
For example, if you ever visit Wisconsin, you probably don't want to ask anybody there how to spell the state's name. Their most commonly misspelled word is (you guessed it) Wisconsin.
Texans can't seem to grasp "banana," while South Dakota struggles with "college." New Hampshire appears to have a "diarrhea" problem, while Alabama struggles with one of the shortest words on the list: "gray."
Some states' misspelled words are at least a little more understandable.
Indiana and Delaware have a hard time with "hallelujah," and Connecticut and West Virginia can't seem to conquer "supercalifragilisticexpialidocious." But who can, really?
Other commonly mistaken words include "tomorrow" and "pneumonia."
