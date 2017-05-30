On Tuesday's episode of her talk show, Wendy Williams paid a tearful and touching tribute to a 29-year-old Wendy Williams Show fan, Martyn Hett, who was killed in last week's deadly attack in Manchester. Sadly, Hett was supposed to be in the audience on Monday and Tuesday's shows.

During Tuesday's episode, Wendy took a touching moment to address the audience and point out there was an empty chair that day.

"One of the things you might have noticed today is there's an empty chair, it's there for a reason," the tearful host said. "You remember the Manchester Bombing from last week. There were 22 people killed, one of those people was a 29-year-old 'Wendy' watcher by the name of Martyn Hett," she continued. "Martyn, oh my god this is so crazy, he was supposed to be in our 'Wendy' audience yesterday and today."