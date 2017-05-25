When Brandi and Tish Cyrus look at Miley Cyrus, they see one happy family member.
As the "Malibu" singer continues to celebrate her return to music, fans are learning more about what makes this talented artist so content every day.
"Something I really respect about Miley is that she really does truly know what's important and what matters. And that doesn't mean overworking herself and being on tour all year anymore," sister Brandi shared with E! News. "That means her family and her life at home and her animals and making the music she really loves and I think that's something that comes with age when you start to realize that and she's there and that's why I think she's so happy."
Mama Tish couldn't help but agree and point to the new sounds coming out of her daughter.
"I think Miley is so real and every stage you see her in is truly the stage of her life that she's in," she explained. "She's in such a great place, so happy, and I think the music really reflects that."
John Shearer/BBMA2017/Getty Images for dcp
While Miley is hard at work on new music, both Brandi and Tish are gearing up for some quality mother-daughter time thanks to their new Bravo series Cyrus Vs. Cyrus: Design and Conquer.
The new reality show premiering tonight on Bravo features the duo's passion for design as they present clients with competing ideas within a given budget for a room.
While various family members do make appearances throughout the series, some may be wondering what the Bravo stars think of Miley's fiancé Liam Hemsworth.
Spoiler alert: They are big fans!
"I will say I love Liam. I've known him forever. Absolutely cannot be more obsessed," Tish shared with us before Brandi added, "I love Liam too!"
Cyrus vs. Cyrus: Design and Conquer premieres Thursday, May 25 at 10 p.m. only on Bravo.
