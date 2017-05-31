Has Heidi Montag Heard From Lauren Conrad Since Her Pregnancy Announcement? Watch to Get the Baby Scoop!
Tyler Henry warned Alan Thicke about his health three months prior to the actor's death.
Alan passed away on Dec. 13, 2016 from a "ruptured aorta" and a "stanford type A aortic dissection," according to his official death certificate. And on Wednesday's extremely emotional episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, Tyler sat down with Alan's widow Tanya Thicke and they watched his reading with Alan, which took place on Aug. 31, 2016.
The episode showed that during the reading, Tyler told Alan that he had to talk about his health.
"For the men in your family it's really good to just take into consideration that blood pressure is going to be something that we really have to keep in mind," Tyler told Alan. "When it comes to like a family and a gene perspective, it's possible that within your family there might be multiple men who end up at a later age dealing with blood pressure issues, but also deal with either a heart murmur or heart arrhythmia. But I feel like that I have to kind of go to heart and this kind of correlates with blood pressure."
He advised Alan, "So just kinda keep that in mind, I have a couple people who kind of came through and acknowledged passing in a bit of a similar sense and it's almost saying like, 'Keep in mind your own heart.'"
Tyler continued, "Because there's a man who was very stubborn who passed away and he acknowledges dying as a result of this heart problem. His message is, 'Don't be stubborn like I was.' And the feeling is like this is a strong guy, he's great, he's lovely, but he was really frustrated at the fact that he neglected this because this is something that could have be treatable had we just known about it."
After hearing this, Alan told Tyler, "No history of heart disease in the family, well with the exception of my sister had a heart issue, had open heart surgery. Delighted that she's fine now, but can't get much more serious than that, just not a genetic line that we've known."
But Tyler wouldn't let up and continued to talk to Alan about his health.
"I would say honestly if this is something that does come into play it could affect men primarily, I'm not even looking at women so much as this is something that could affect men. So if you yourself notice blood pressure or a heart murmur, just see a doctor. But I feel almost like we have to really take this into consideration," Tyler urged him.
"Thank you Dr. Henry," Alan said. "I'm gonna take that...I'm gonna take that to heart."
