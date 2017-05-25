Brad Pitt to Shah Rukh Khan: "I Would Never Make It in Bollywood"

Brad Pitt may be one of Hollywood's most famous actors but Indian actor and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan can do something he can't: Dance.

The two met Wednesday in India at a premiere for Pitt's new satirical Netflix movie War Machine and took part in a moderation discussion about the movie business in their countries.

"I would never make it in Bollywood because I can't dance," Pitt said. "I can't. I can't."

"We'll make you dance in Bollywood," Khan said. "We make everyone dance in Bollywood."

"Singing and dancing has to stay [in Bollywood] so that we keep Brad away from Bollywood," he later joked.