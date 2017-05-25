Brad Pitt to Shah Rukh Khan: "I Would Never Make It in Bollywood"

Pitt also talked about his total lack of musical skills, recalling how he had to have a stand-in for a scene in which he played an organ in the 2011 film Tree of Life.
"I couldn't even get the piano part" he said. "I had the bass line with the left hand and what we did was we got another guy who could play an organ whose hand looked close enough and we cut a hole in the back of my jacket and he slid his hand through. He made the thing work. It looks great."
CNN News18's Rajeev Masand moderated the discussion, which also included War Machine director David Michod.
After the chat, Khan posted a photo of him and Pitt on Instagram, writing, "My best to David & Brad for the release of War Machine on @netflix . Pleasure to meet u both & Brad the dance remains."
War Machine is set to be released on Netflix on May 26.
