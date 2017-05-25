James Corden and Lionel Richie Parody "Dancing On The Ceiling" Video

by Corinne Heller |

If you're James Corden and you've got Lionel Richie on your show, chances are you're going to end up on the ceiling.

On the Late Late Show Wednesday, the host and the pop crooner appear in a parody of the singer's 1986 music video "Dancing on the Ceiling," a clip that is about as '80s and you're going to get. Which is the perfect way to describe the long blond wig Corden wears in the spoof—it definitely could not be any more '80s. Both he and the singer have actually out-'80s themselves.

Faux hawk mullet/rat tail? Check. Colorful blazers? Check. Cheesy dancing? Keytar? Check. And then...

"Lionel, I'm not joking, I'm stuck!" Corden says, as he is portrayed to be with his feet planted on the ceiling while the singer and backup dancers remain on the ground. 

James Corden, Lionel Richie, Stuck on the Ceiling Video

CBS

Richie attempts to "dislodge" him by throwing a soccer ball, a keyboard and a landline phone at him. He also brings him a hot dog.

"Yummy, yummy, yummy!" Richie says, before squirting ketchup and mustard all over the host.

In 2015, The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon parodied Richie's 1984 music video "Hello," with the singer playing a very different part.

