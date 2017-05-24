Lance Armstrong Is Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend Anna Hansen

Lance Armstrong is about to ride his way down the aisle.
The 45-year-old cyclist is engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Anna Hansen. The future bride and groom announced the news on social media with a sweet shot of them embracing each other on a boat in Texas.
"She said..... YES!!!!" the athlete captioned the happy photo with Hansen's new sparkler catching the light on her left hand.
The two have been dating for nearly a decade and are parents to son Max, 7, and daughter Olivia, 6.
In late January, the couple celebrated their ninth anniversary. "Nine years ago today I met this amazing woman in Denver, Colorado. As y'all can imagine, the last half of those nine years hasn't exactly been smooth. She's been a pillar of strength and love for me and our entire family. Happy Anniversary babe. I love you!" Armstrong wrote online at the time.
The triathlete was previously married to Kristin Richard for five years and welcomed three kids together, son Luke, 17, and daughters Grace and Isabelle, 15.
Congratulations to the happy couple!