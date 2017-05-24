Prepare yourselves, The 100 fans.

Now, we start a lot of articles off like that (particularly before every episode of The 100), but we really mean it this time. Tonight's season finale is so game-changing that you might actually need to prepare. Tissues, water, a hand to hold, maybe a respirator.

The time has almost come for the death wave of radiation to wipe out all living things on earth, or as executive producer Jason Rothenberg says, "The clock is ticking. The sand is running out of the hourglass. Literally, the death wave is on their doorstep when this one starts."

"We definitely designed it to be breathless," Rothenberg tells us of the finale. "The whole season kind of had a flow which was [that] it was supposed to get harder and harder and harder to watch in the best sense of that feeling. More and more suffocating, more and more tragic, less and less hope."

When we asked just how stressed he thinks people will be, Rothenberg simply said, "Very." And he's not just saying that. You will and should be very stressed.