Congratulations, Bob Morley!

The star of The 100 has officially defeated two-time winner Sam Heughan to become the 2017 Alpha Male in one of our most exciting competitions ever, all thanks to you guys!

Morley, with help from his adorable dog, sends his thanks in the adorable video above.

"Thank you for making me the E! Online Alpha Male for 2017," he says, holding the cutest puppy you've ever seen. "I think the win is more of a testament to the passion of The 100 fans, so this one's for you. ... It's an honor. Don't know how much of an Alpha I am. I can't even get this one to sit."