Alpha Male Madness 2017: Bob Morley or Sam Heughan? The Winner Sounds Off

  • By
  • &

by Lauren Piester |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Chris Pratt

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kelly Ripa Rates Ryan Seacrest's Debut on "Live!"

House of Cards Season 5, Kevin Spacey, Robin Wright

House of Cards' Season 5 Trailer Is Finally Here & It's Dripping With Frank Underwood's Disdain for the American People

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Congratulations, Bob Morley

The star of The 100 has officially defeated two-time winner Sam Heughan to become the 2017 Alpha Male in one of our most exciting competitions ever, all thanks to you guys! 

Morley, with help from his adorable dog, sends his thanks in the adorable video above. 

"Thank you for making me the E! Online Alpha Male for 2017," he says, holding the cutest puppy you've ever seen. "I think the win is more of a testament to the passion of The 100 fans, so this one's for you. ... It's an honor. Don't know how much of an Alpha I am. I can't even get this one to sit." 

Photos

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

Morley also acknowledged his win on Twitter, thanking fans for their support. 

"So overwhelmed by The 100 fandom," he tweeted shortly after the poll closed. "You're a passionate bunch and I'm floored by your support. Proud to be part of the community." 

The 100, Bob Morley

The CW

He had also weighed in on Twitter a few times throughout the competition, once responding to a fan asking him to promote the poll by saying, "I could [..} politely ask, but that'd make me more of an alfalfa male than alpha. I'm just a sprout compared to those men." 

Seems to us that Bob's a whole lot more than just a sprout, but that's clear from his win. 

Congratulations to both fandoms, because that was a hell of a fight, but obviously a special congrats goes to the dedicated fans of one Bellamy Blake. 

For more from Bob, check out our interviews with him from earlier in this season of The 100

The 100 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on the CW, and Outlander will return to Starz in September. 

TAGS/ Alpha Male Madness , Outlander , The 100 , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again