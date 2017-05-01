Congratulations, Bob Morley!
The star of The 100 has officially defeated two-time winner Sam Heughan to become the 2017 Alpha Male in one of our most exciting competitions ever, all thanks to you guys!
Morley, with help from his adorable dog, sends his thanks in the adorable video above.
"Thank you for making me the E! Online Alpha Male for 2017," he says, holding the cutest puppy you've ever seen. "I think the win is more of a testament to the passion of The 100 fans, so this one's for you. ... It's an honor. Don't know how much of an Alpha I am. I can't even get this one to sit."
So overwhelmed by #the100 fandom. You're a passionate bunch and I'm floored by your support. Proud to be part of the community xx thanku ??????— Bob Morley (@WildpipM) May 1, 2017
Morley also acknowledged his win on Twitter, thanking fans for their support.
"So overwhelmed by The 100 fandom," he tweeted shortly after the poll closed. "You're a passionate bunch and I'm floored by your support. Proud to be part of the community."
The CW
He had also weighed in on Twitter a few times throughout the competition, once responding to a fan asking him to promote the poll by saying, "I could [..} politely ask, but that'd make me more of an alfalfa male than alpha. I'm just a sprout compared to those men."
Seems to us that Bob's a whole lot more than just a sprout, but that's clear from his win.
Congratulations to both fandoms, because that was a hell of a fight, but obviously a special congrats goes to the dedicated fans of one Bellamy Blake.
For more from Bob, check out our interviews with him from earlier in this season of The 100!
The 100 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on the CW, and Outlander will return to Starz in September.