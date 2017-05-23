In a Downing Street press conference, British Prime Minister Theresa May said the attacker, who died at the scene, deliberately targeted children and young people "who should have been enjoying one of the most memorable nights of their lives." As police work to determine if the attacker was operating alone, May told reporters, "We can continue to resolve to thwart such attacks in future, to take on and defeat the ideology that often fuels this violence, and if there turn out to be others responsible for this attack, to seek them out and bring them to justice."

United States President Donald Trump offered his condolences while visiting Bethlehem. "I won't call them 'monsters' because they'd like that term. They'd think that's a great name," Trump said at a press conference. "I will call them from now on 'losers' because that's what they are. They're 'losers' and we'll have more of them. But they're 'losers'—remember that."

Grande tweeted Monday night that she felt "broken" and was "so sorry" for what transpired. "Tonight, our hearts are broken. Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack. We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act. We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester's first responders who rushed towards danger to help save lives," the pop star's team tweeted Monday. "We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families and all those affected in your hearts and prayers."