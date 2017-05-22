Lea Michele is still living a dream.

The former Glee actress just couldn't stop gushing about meeting her idol Céline Dion last night when she took a seat on the couch during Fashion Police's 2017 Billboard Music Awards special.

"Obviously, that was the best moment!" Lea enthused, reminiscing about introducing the singer's 20th anniversary "My Heart Will Go On" performance. "It was incredible. She was so nice to me afterwards. I cried!"

And that wasn't the end of the Lea's memorable night because she also got star-struck running into Miley Cyrus backstage!

But fear not, Joan Rangers, because fashion was still on the menu!