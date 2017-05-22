Morgan Stewart's back with bubbly, y'all.
In this Cannes Film Festival edition of Happy Hour with Morgan, the star's sipping on some pink champagne while talking her favorite, most epic looks from the beloved French red carpet. And this time, she's requested the help of sommelier Lelañea Fulton and The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel.
Why is rosé the perfect drink for toasting this crazy-fashionable, international event? Hit play on the video above for the answer, which comes with a side of Morgan's hilarious commentary so you definitely don't want to miss it.
So who wore your favorite look: Bella Hadid or Blake Lively?
Cheers!