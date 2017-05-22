Let us know in the comments below.

So who wore your favorite look: Bella Hadid or Blake Lively ?

Why is rosé the perfect drink for toasting this crazy-fashionable, international event? Hit play on the video above for the answer, which comes with a side of Morgan's hilarious commentary so you definitely don't want to miss it.

In this Cannes Film Festival edition of Happy Hour with Morgan, the star's sipping on some pink champagne while talking her favorite, most epic looks from the beloved French red carpet. And this time, she's requested the help of sommelier Lelañea Fulton and The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel .

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?

Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?

Do you want to go to the German edition?

Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?

Do you want to go to the French edition?

Nós especializamos nosso site para sua região! Você gostaria de ir para E! Online Brasil?

We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Brazilian edition?

¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?

We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?

✕