In his first public appearance since his health scare in April, Elton John threw some major shade at what he is calling the "MTV generation." While talking to an audience at the Cannes Film Festival, the "Tiny Dancer" singer was candid with his thoughts on music that came after him.

"We were before the MTV generation and I'm glad we were because we were real artists," said the eight-time Grammy winner, who was with his longtime songwriting partner, Bernie Taupin.

While the "Bennie and the Jets" singer never specified anyone in particular, it was clear there are many artists that do not meet his approval.