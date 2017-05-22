Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are "hooking up," a source tells E! News.

The Rough Night actress appeared in Saturday Night Live's cold open over the weekend, reprising her role as First Daughter Ivanka Trump. After Dwayne Johnson finished hosting the season finale, Johansson and Jost were spotted packing on the PDA during the after-party at Rockefeller Center's ice rink, The New York Post's Page Six reported Sunday. "Scarlett and Colin were flirting and canoodling in full view of everyone at the after party, including the SNL cast and crew," a guest said, while another partygoer said they "made out at least twice" at the bar.

E! News learned Monday that Johansson, 32, and Jost, 34, had actually been "hooking up" prior to the party. "Saturday night wasn't the first time," an insider says. "It's been going on for a bit."