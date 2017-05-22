Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Spotted at LAX After Their Wedding

Welcome to Hollywood—well, sorta.

Newlyweds Pippa Middleton and James Matthews were spotted at Los Angeles International Airport Sunday evening, less than 24 hours after the couple tied the knot at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, England, just miles away from where the bride was raised. Pippa, in a Kate Spade jacket, was spotted chatting with fellow travelers as she made her way through customs at LAX.

L.A. wasn't the couple's final destination. "They were happy but tired," an onlooker tells E! News, "and people around them were definitely staring and wondering if it was really Pippa."

The couple traveled with a bodyguard for added security.

Pippa, 33, and James, 41, were en route to their honeymoon in the Pacific Islands. They'll be staying on Tetiaroa, a two-and-a-half square mile necklace of coral islets surrounding a lagoon.