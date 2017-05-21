Some memories are just too magical to forget.

As Vanessa Hudgens prepared to co-host the 2017 Billboard Music Awards with Ludacris, the singer couldn't help but express her excitement at the star-studded night.

In addition, the former High School Musical star was delighted to know close friend Ashley Tisdale would be inside the T-Mobile Arena ready to support her.

During Live From the Red Carpet, E! News' Jason Kennedy revealed the question Ashley had for her BFF before showtime. What's your favorite thing we've done together?

"Probably just fly around the entire world with her. I mean, we were on our High School Musical press tour, and being in a G-5 we're, like, I'm going to have a G-5 one day and I'm going to cover it in Louis Vuitton print and it's going to be gorgeous," Vanessa shared with us. "Her wedding was pretty amazing as well."