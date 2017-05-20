Push it real good!

Earlier today, Beyoncé and her A-list posse, consisting of her closest friends and family, got gussied up for a festive baby shower, which was dubbed the "Carter Push Party." A source tells E! News that the bash was at a private residence in Beverly Hills.

Michelle Williams, Serena Williams, Tina Knowles, La La Anthony, Kelly Rowland and jeweler-to-the-stars Lorraine Schwartz and more were just some of the fine females who came out to celebrate the songstress, who is pregnant with twins.

Jay Z's lady love was walking around with her bare belly, which was tattooed with Henna, reports People.