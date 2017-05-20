Looking dapper, gentlemen!

As the minutes quickly tick to the start of Pippa Middleton's wedding to James Matthews, the guests are all arriving to take their seats for the highly anticipated nuptials.

Pippa's brother-in-law, Prince William, and Prince Harry were among the famous faces spotted on the St. Mark's Church property Saturday morning.

The royal siblings looked handsome as they donned tailored suits with colorful vests and matching pants. Check out more of the chic arrivals below: