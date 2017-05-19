Hold up: These outfits are really cute and really expensive.

As the countdown continues for the birth of Beyoncé's twins, the "Crazy in Love" singer decided to share new photos of her Mother's Day celebration on Instagram Friday night.

In the candid pictures, Beyoncé and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter were spotted wearing hydrangea-print chiffon dresses by Dolce & Gabbana during their visit to the Museum of Ice Cream in Los Angeles.

While a private group tour for up to 10 people costs $1,500, Beyoncé's dress for the afternoon outing came to a whopping $5,395.

This isn't the first time the "Irreplaceable" singer has shown off some designer looks during her pregnancy journey with twins.