Selena Gomez Wears Nothing but Spanx in "Bad Liar" Video

ESC: Selena Gomez

Petra F. Collins/Spotify

The "Bad Liar" video has officially (and exclusively) dropped on Spotify, and when it comes to the epic wardrobe decision Selena Gomez made for the international reveal, she definitely went for simplicity over anything else. Wearing nothing but Spanx.

Yes, really.

The popstar forwent clothing for her first vertical video and the whole look costs $86 (the top and bottoms go for $48 and $38 apiece). That's right, Selena's entire look will cost you less than $100.

Major, right? Shop the look below!

Photos

Cannes 2017: Best Dressed Stars

Pull a Selena and try some of these lacy intimates on for size.

Shop the Look

ESC: Selena Gomez Spanx

Spanx

Spotlight on Lace Bralette, $48

ESC: Selena Gomez Spanx

Spanx

Spotlight on Lace Briefs, $38

ESC: Selena Gomez Spanx

Topshop

Two Tone Lace Bralet & Brazilian Knickers, $40

ESC: Selena Gomez Spanx

Heidi Klum Intimates

Eden Stretch-Lace Demi-Wire Bra, $33

ESC: Selena Gomez Spanx

Baserange

Mississippi Modal-Blend Velvet Soft-Cup Bra, $30

ESC: Selena Gomez Spanx

H&M

Lace Bralette, $20

ESC: Selena Gomez Spanx

Anine Bing

Lace Bra with Trim, $89

ESC: Selena Gomez Spanx

Stella McCartney

Millie Drawing Floral-Lace Soft-Cup Bra, $36

ESC: Selena Gomez Spanx

Cosabella

Papyrus Low-Rise Lace Briefs, $22

ESC: Selena Gomez Spanx

Alexander McQueen

Sarabande Embellished Satin-Trimmed Lace Bra Top, $399

Ooolala!

Slay.

