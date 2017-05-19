Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett Confronts Her Mom's Social Media Habit That "Feels Like Knives Jabbed in Me"
You never forget your first love. Just ask Raven!
Raven's Home, the highly anticipated sequel series to That's So Raven, has added familiar face from the original show, and we think fans will find this casting news very interesting.
E! News can exclusive reveal that Jonathan McDaniel will be reprising the role of Devon Carter, Raven's (Raven Symoné) boyfriend in seasons two-four. And we have good news and bad news for fans of the adorable couple. Good news? They had two kids together! Bad news? They are now divorced.
In the new series, viewers will see Raven and her BFF Chelsea (Anneliese van der Pol) as divorced single mothers, raising their children together in the same chaotic household. And it looks like Raven's ability to see the future is genetic, as one of her 11-year-old twins Booker (Issac Ryan Brown) has the same ability.
Raven's other twin, Nia, will be played by Navia Robinson, while Jason Maybaum will take on the role of Chelsea's son Levi, and Sky Katz will be playing Tess, Booker and Nia's best friend and neighbor.
E! News was on set for Jonathan McDaniel's Raven's Home debut, so tune in tonight at 7 and 11 p.m. for an exclusive interview with Raven and Jonathan, as well as an exclusive first look at the Disney Channel series' set.
That's So Raven fans will remember Devon as Raven's longtime crush-turned-BF, who she remained in a relationship with after he moved to Seattle. He often returned and paid Raven a visit when his father would come to San Francisco for business trips.
"There is only one Raven—and for over 25 years, she has blessed audiences around the world with the greatest gift of all—the pure, unadulterated joy of laugh-out-loud funny. After being a part of over 20 different Disney projects, we are thrilled to be bringing Raven home to Disney Channel once again," Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer of Disney Channels Worldwide, said in a statement when the sequel series was announced.
Raven's Home will debut on Friday, July 21 on Disney Channel, following the premiere of the highly anticipated Descendants 2.