You never forget your first love. Just ask Raven!

Raven's Home, the highly anticipated sequel series to That's So Raven, has added familiar face from the original show, and we think fans will find this casting news very interesting.

E! News can exclusive reveal that Jonathan McDaniel will be reprising the role of Devon Carter, Raven's (Raven Symoné) boyfriend in seasons two-four. And we have good news and bad news for fans of the adorable couple. Good news? They had two kids together! Bad news? They are now divorced.