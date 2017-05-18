Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino may be going on 19 months of sobriety, but he still faces the repercussions of his partying days.
The former Jersey Shore star—who now joins WeTV's Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars Family edition—opened up to E! News about his days on the reality show and how he still feels shocked over his actions.
"I was watching it for the first time in years, and I was like, 'Oh my God! I was like that?' And then again, like I said, I was wild," he told us. "I was in my twenties, and I was using heavily."
He continued, "When I watch certain seasons—mostly Italy season—it's hard for me to watch that one because I was coming at everyone for no reason apparent. And it's because—and a lot of people didn't know—I was really heavily using. I didn't know how to control my emotions."
Things were even worse because, as Sorrentino told us, "I was actually trying to get clean that year. It didn't really work, but I was trying that year. I was just agitated all the time...It was just a train wreck."
Fortunately, Sorrentino has been able to get sober over the last two years, and he's in a much better place.
"[Being sober] really taught me how to be at peace. It taught me to be more accepting," he told us. "I live my life today more at peace. I try not to have any arguments. I mean, everything in my life now has changed."
He added, "I just live such a peaceful life…I'm in a lot better place than I was maybe in my twenties."
As he continues working on himself and progressing, he feels ready to open another another chapter in his life: starting a family!
He's been dating his girlfriend, Lauren Pesce, for a while now, and he told us he's ready to pop the question and have babies.
"I'm coming across that age, you know, I'm low 30s right now," he laughed. "I've had wild 20s. I want to have a family of my own very, very soon. I'm talking within a year or so...I would like to plan to get engaged this year, and also start a family this year."
Catch more from Sorrentino on Marriage Boot Camp, airing Fridays on WeTV at 9 p.m.