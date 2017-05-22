Wear Kylie Jenner's Hoop Earrings All Summer Long

Get 'em while they're hot!

Run, don't walk:Kylie Jenner just wore a killer pair of gold Adornmonde hoop earrings in her Instagram post, shot by Brendan Forbes. They're timeless, elegant and worthy of the $78 investment.

Kylie joins a flock of celebs bringing the statement jewelry trend back: Rihanna, the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan and Selena Gomez, to name a few. Not to mention, Jennifer Lopez never stopped wearing them. The bad news? They'll probably be sold out tomorrow. So for those of you joining us in a day's time, you're going to need some alternate (equally as impressive and affordable) options.