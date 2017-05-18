Spoiler alert!
The Bachelorette's 13th season has yet to premiere, but we already know how it ends...thanks to the Bachelorette herself. Rachel Lindsay revealed she's engaged on a conference call with reporters on Thursday, just days ahead of the May 22 premiere.
"I am very much so in love and very much so engaged," the attorney from Dallas spilled. "I am getting my happy ending!"
Usually, the Bachelor or Bachelorette are expected to keep the end of their season a complete mystery, so it's pretty shocking Rachel was able to break the good news so early. But congratulations, Rach!
Paul Hebert/ABC
Less than a year ago, Rachel was ready to say yes to another man's proposal, as she revealed to E! News she would've accepted a ring from Nick Viall last season on The Bachelor.
"Yes. back then, I would've," the 31-year-old told us at the time. "I've moved on since then and time heals all and to be back with family and friends and work, it's a different situation, but I 100 percent would've said yes back then. That was the mind-state that I was in."
On Wednesday, the 31 suitors vying for Rachel's heart were revealed, and including a "whaboom," a tickle monster, and a guy who had a crush on Rachel in elementary school.
And host Chris Harrison told E! News viewers can expect to see a lot of tears from Rachel's guys this season.
"You have all these Type A personalities, some older guys, more professional, because of who Rachel is," he said. "These guys are used to being successful, and good at what they do. And they're not used to having people getting in their face, and so there's some conflict."
The Bachelorette premieres Monday, May 22 at 9 p.m. on ABC.