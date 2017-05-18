Spoiler alert!

The Bachelorette's 13th season has yet to premiere, but we already know how it ends...thanks to the Bachelorette herself. Rachel Lindsay revealed she's engaged on a conference call with reporters on Thursday, just days ahead of the May 22 premiere.

"I am very much so in love and very much so engaged," the attorney from Dallas spilled. "I am getting my happy ending!"

Usually, the Bachelor or Bachelorette are expected to keep the end of their season a complete mystery, so it's pretty shocking Rachel was able to break the good news so early. But congratulations, Rach!