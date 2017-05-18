Prince William and Prince Harry continue to publicly honor the memory of their late mother, Princess Diana, almost 20 years after her death.

The two presented the first Legacy Awards at a ceremony for the Diana Award youth charity, the only non-profit organization established in the princess' name, at St. James Palace Thursday. The new awards were given to 20 people who have honored her legacy "through her belief in the power of young people."

William and Harry met the winners, which include 16-year-old Jemima Browning, who helps young people with disabilities through her swimming club, and 18-year-old Maya Ghazal, who is from Syria and is a spokesperson for refugees and migrants in the U.K.

"We are so glad our mother's name is being put to good use through The Diana Award," William said.