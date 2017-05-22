Over the weekend, the world watched as Pippa Middleton and James Matthews were married.
The two were wed at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire in England on Saturday in front of friends and family, including her sister Kate Middleton, her husband Prince William, their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who served as a page boy and bridesmaid, and William's brother Prince Harry.
After the ceremony, approximately 350 guests attended a lavish wedding reception at the 16-acre estate of Carole and Michael Middleton and, of course, the world wants details.
Here are seven of the craziest facts from Pippa's luxe wedding:
The Cake Cost: Her wedding cake cost around $3000. In the U.S., the average cost of a wedding cake is $461 so needless to say this British bride's wedding cake took the cake in the baked good department.
The Glass Palace: Construction workers erected a "glass palace" which took three days to put up, to house the 300 or so wedding guests. The glass marquee reportedly cost $130,000. Sorry, tents are just so passe!
Vintage Deams: Pippa and James' bridal party rode in style, arriving in a fleet of vintage cars. Along with the estimated 50 Land Rovers that ferried guests from a security check point to the Middleton home, it's believed that transportation cost $26,000.
Flower Power: A guest told E! News that the ceremony space was decorated in gorgeous garlands of pink and white roses. The wedding reception space was decked out in flowers by Lavender Green, which outlets have said were worth $20,000.
The Bathrooms: The couple reportedly used bespoke "throne rooms," which have been designed to resemble luxury bathrooms, complete with oak fittings, porcelain basins, spot lights and full-length mirrors. The toilets are fitted with vacuum flushes, like a plane, and are environmental friendly.
Personal Touch: The Duchess herself sketched the picture of the church on sister Pippa's wedding program. The wedding may have been a big to-do but the personal touches kept the event intimate.
The Wedding Cost: According to wedding planning site Bridebook, a conservative estimate for the big day was $340,000. While that's 35 times the cost of the average wedding, so it's clearly quite a price tag for a one-day event. But now it appears as though the exclusive wedding cost upwards of $1 million. In comparison to her sister's wedding, which supposedly ran $26 million dollars, this is nothing!