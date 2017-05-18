Cop Pippa Middleton's Fitness Style

Martin Karius / Splash News
Martin Karius / Splash News
Who wouldn't want to jog in fashion?
Pippa Middleton is as sporty as they come, and with a tireless workout regime (especially in the months leading up to her wedding) comes a killer fitness closet to match.
Cop the soon-to-be-bride's style by checking out her three main training session modes (running, jogging and swimming) and mimicking her killer sweat-proof pieces in your own activewear wardrobe.
This is not a drill.
First up is Pippa's jogging style, which is pretty casual if we do say so ourselves (which makes imitating her that much easier). Start scrolling for a similar workout-ready ensemble as well as two others fit for her other fitness personalities.
840v3, $120
Article continues below
500ML (Little), $35
Splash News
When Pippa's not running? She's most likely getting some laps in on vacation in St. Barths. How amazing does this Bay Watch-red bikini show off her well-deserved abs?
Article continues below
String Bikini Top, $44
Suede Sandals, $36
Article continues below
Vantagenews \/ BACKGRID
When Pippa's training for one of the many marathons she's competed in, she's sporting a more intense get-up (complete with a hydrating backpack).
Zeal Revival Team Edition Sunglasses, Was: $169, Now: $85
Rain Runner Jacket, Was: $198, Now: $159
Article continues below
Sports Tank Top, $13
Zoom Legging, $115
Article continues below
How badly does this make you want to go for a run?
Exactly.