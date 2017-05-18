Cop Pippa Middleton's Fitness Style

ESC: Pippa Middleton

Martin Karius / Splash News

Who wouldn't want to jog in fashion?

Pippa Middleton is as sporty as they come, and with a tireless workout regime (especially in the months leading up to her wedding) comes a killer fitness closet to match.

Cop the soon-to-be-bride's style by checking out her three main training session modes (running, jogging and swimming) and mimicking her killer sweat-proof pieces in your own activewear wardrobe.

This is not a drill.

First up is Pippa's jogging style, which is pretty casual if we do say so ourselves (which makes imitating her that much easier). Start scrolling for a similar workout-ready ensemble as well as two others fit for her other fitness personalities.

ESC: Pippa Fitness Style

Hanes

P160 EcoSmart Crewneck Sweatshirt, $8

ESC: Pippa Fitness Style

LNDR

Track Performance Shorts, $88

ESC: Pippa Fitness Style

New Balance

840v3, $120

ESC: Pippa Fitness Style

Bkr

500ML (Little), $35

ESC: Pippa Middleton, Bikini

Splash News

Bikini Babe

When Pippa's not running? She's most likely getting some laps in on vacation in St. Barths. How amazing does this Bay Watch-red bikini show off her well-deserved abs?

ESC: Pippa Fitness Style

Sensi Studio

Lady Ibiza Toquilla Straw Sunhat, $115

ESC: Pippa Fitness Style

J.Crew

String Bikini Top, $44

ESC: Pippa Fitness Style

J.Crew

String Hipster Bikini Bottom, $35

ESC: Pippa Fitness Style

Sam Edelman

Suede Sandals, $36

ESC: Pippa Middleton

Vantagenews \/ BACKGRID

Marathon Mode

When Pippa's training for one of the many marathons she's competed in, she's sporting a more intense get-up (complete with a hydrating backpack).

ESC: Pippa Fitness Style

Zeal Optics

Zeal Revival Team Edition Sunglasses, Was: $169, Now: $85

ESC: Pippa Fitness Style

Athletica

Rain Runner Jacket, Was: $198, Now: $159

ESC: Pippa Fitness Style

H&M

Sports Tank Top, $13

ESC: Pippa Fitness Style

Camelbak

Octane Dart Running Hydration Pack, $70

ESC: Pippa Fitness Style

Carbon38

Zoom Legging, $115

ESC: Pippa Fitness Style

Nike

Flex Experience Rn 6 Premium, $70

How badly does this make you want to go for a run?

Exactly.

