Taylor Swift 's got a new man and if you are anything like most of the world, you know virtually nothing about him, other than he's British actor, he's 26 and his name is Joe Alwyn (oh and he looks alarmingly like the singer).
The duo have been totally secret about their low-key relationship so much so that Swift has apparently been donning wigs and disguises so that she wasn't spotted by lookyloos while on their dates.
Additionally, The Sun reports Swift is renting a home in North London and has been able to travel across the pond thanks to private planes and "military-like" efforts taken by the Grammy winner's security personnel. (Take note Meghan Markle)
But what we really want to know is: who is this guy?
Here are five facts you should know about Joe Alwyn:
1. He Lives With His Parents
Alwyn is the son of a psychotherapist mother and documentary-maker father and guess what? He lives with his mom and dad! He told the Evening Standard in February he was in no rush to leave the sanctity of his parents' home. We wonder what Tay thinks about that?
2. You've Probably Never Heard of Him, But The Hollywood Reporter Dubbed Him "Hollywood's Next Big Thing"
We hadn't heard of Alwyn until earlier today, but that doesn't mean he isn't about to be on the tip of everyone's tongue (and not just because he may be dating the world's most eligible bachelorette)—he's about to be huge.
His first film role was the lead in Oscar winner Ang Lee's Iraq War film, Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, in 2016. (By the way: T-Swizzle was totally caught heading to see that film right around the time of its release). He also appears in The Sense of an Ending with Matthew Goode and Michelle Dockery. He's also slated to star in the film The Favourite, opposite Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz and Nicholas Hoult.
3. He Isn't the First Joe She's Dated
Lest we forget, the "Wildest Dreams" also dated Joe Jonas. He also isn't the only guys she's dated who lives with his parents, although Conor Kennedy was in boarding school most of the year, so that one may not count...
4. He's Kind of a Model
The actor has done a photo shoot with one of Swift's besties, Gigi Hadid. Alwyn and Hadid did a Mario Testino shoot for Vogue in September 2016.
5. He's Studied A Lot
He isn't just resting on his good looks. He knows that acting is a craft that takes serious study. The 26-year-old has studied theater at both the Royal Central School of Speech in London and Drama and City of London School.